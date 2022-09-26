Interesting first month ends in Aylesbury & District League

Aylesbury & District League round-up

As we end the first month of the new season and some sides show who are set to challenge for titles, there are some interesting battles happening across the three divisions.

In the ADL Premier Division, leaders Great Missenden came from behind to beat Wingrave 2-1 away to maintain their 100 per cent start. Taylor Brown put Wingrave ahead before Missenden turned it around in the second-half via Dan Moss and Charlie Brooks.

AVD Sports sit second after a 4-3 win over Thame B, while Rivets Sports grabbed their first point since promotion in a 3-3 draw with Wendover thanks to a Ryan Sunderland hat-trick.

FC Bierton and Elmhurst drew 2-2 draw whilst Prestwood v Tring Athletic Zebras was abandoned at half time due to a serious injury to a Tring player with Prestwood 5-1 ahead.

Division One leaders St Leonard's 100 per cent winning start was ended by Kings Sports who grabbed their first ever ADL point with a 3-3 draw.

Sports played much of the game with ten men and were 3-1 ahead via goals from Marvis Edmund, Rhys Tyler and an Adam Minf King penalty before two late Saints goals.

Aylesbury Vale are second after a 3-1 away win at Haddenham Utd, Hakaan Salem, Toby Ward and Hammad Javaid on the scoresheet. Oving are third after a 10-2 thrashing of ten men Stone Utd in a tasty game, Josh Dance and Pep Greco with hat-tricks.

AWFC now only have the only 100 per cent winning start as they beat FC Aristocrat 6-2; Tom Sheppherd with a hat-trick.

Thame D got their debut win, beating Ludgershall Utd 2-1, Ricky Blake and Joe Rycraft netting.

In Division Two, Potten End made it three wins in their first three ADL games, beating Wendover Reserves 3-0 away, Liam Picton, Frankie Dorris and Marty McMorrow scoring.

Oving Reserves had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw with Ludgershall Reserves, Paul Wood with a brace for Oving.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves battled it out with AWFC Reserves in a game of great goals. Martyn Hill’s sweet half volley found the postage stamp to put Mandeville 1-0 ahead before a smart substitution bringing on the quick Jordan Richardson saw AWFC score two quick goals as Rhys Cairnie and Richardson scored smart goals; Mandeville equalising 15 minutes from the end via a long range Charlie Skiller effort.

Aylesbury Hornets’ improvement continues as they beat Thame C 3-2 away, Scott Johnston, Robin Harrop and Alex Stepney on target.

Wingrave Development hit Rivets Reserves for six with a 6-2 victory, Earl Atat, Chris Moyse and even Dan Parker netting and the impressive Andy List with a hat-trick.

Prestwood Reserves finally got their season off and running as they beat Aylesbury Vale Reserves 3-1.