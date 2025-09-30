Ingram on the verge of Touring Car title glory

Tom Ingram starts this weekend as favourite for the 2025 BTCC title. Photo: James Beckett.

​Tom Ingram starts this weekend's Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship finale at Brands Hatch as favourite to win Britain's premier motorsport title.

Driving a Hyundai for EXCELR8 Team Vertu, Ingram has scored six victories this season on his way to scoring 419 points - a total of 33 more than his nearest title rival, Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing UK Ford).

Vale-based Ingram scored his latest win at Silverstone just under a fortnight ago, and has high hopes as he prepares to arrive at Kent's Brands Hatch for the final three races of the year that are scheduled to take place on Sunday.

He said: "You can never be sure of anything. However, we are in a strong position as the final weekend of the 2025 season is about to start."

“The Brands Hatch Indy Circuit is fast and furious, and provides great racing for drivers and spectators alike. The track is a real cauldron of action and has a great atmosphere. I am going to just give it my best shot, and hopefully that will be enough to secure the title."

Ingram won a maiden British Touring Car Championship crown in 2022, and has finished second in the title race in the two years since. A victory in any of Sunday's three races would reward Ingram with his most BTCC victories in a season - having scored six top step finishes this season already as well as during the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

If Ingram suffers major disappointment at Brands Hatch it is possible for four-time BTCC champion, Ash Sutton, to lift the crown but his chances of success entering the weekend are slim. Sutton could win all three races at Brands Hatch, and that still might not be enough derail Ingram's drive to success.

*The name of Tony Skelton will forever be listed in the motorsport record books following Silverstone's BRSCC race meeting last Sunday. At the age of 90, Skelton became the oldest winner of a motor race in history, only to later be disqualified from the race results for failing to stop for a further two laps after the chequered flag was waved!

The Renault Clio racer has contested races for the last seventy seasons, and he said afterwards, "I wasn't sure where the chequered flag was going to be displayed, and I missed it. I just kept going but sadly the Clerk of the Course wanted to see me afterwards. I guess I will just have to try and win another race another day."

*The British GT Championship season concludes at Donington Park this weekend, with Andrew Howard and Tom Wood set to compete in their Sides-supported Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT3 car. The duo are looking for a strong finish to their 2025 season at the Leicestershire Donington Park track, the former Grand Prix course having provided the Beechdean team with plenty of success during previous years. The 2 Seas Motorsport team will arrive at Donington as the championship leaders, their Mercedes AMG GT3 driven by Charles Dawson and Kiern Jewiss currently topping the GT3 class Drivers' Standings. Free Practice and Qualifying sessions take place on Saturday, with the final two-hour endurance race of the session starting at 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

*The East Midland Racing Association (EMRA) club motorcycle season ends at Mallory Park on Sunday. A number of local racers will be in action at the Leicestershire lakeside track, including Aylesbury's Lee Rance, who has enjoyed a standout year at the venue on his Aprilia machine.