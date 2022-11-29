High scores and shock scorelines in ADL league and cup ties

Aylesbury & District League round-up.

There were a number of big scores and surprise scorelines across the three divisions.

In the Premier Division, lowly Wendover battered FC Bierton 6-0. Chris Shennan and Michael Gregory with braces each, Jez Robinson and Alex James the others.

Advertisement

Elmhurst kept themselves in the hunt at the top coming from 2-0 to beat Thame B 4-3 away from home; Aliyaan Haider, Callum Martin and Jason John with two.

In Division One, Haddenham Utd stung Stone Utd 9-1, Matty Featherstone and Luke Lindsay with hat-tricks each, while Aylesbury Vale went back to the top with a 4-1 win at Kings Sports.

Stoke Mandeville made it five wins in six games with a 2-1 win over Thame D to move into third, Ryan McMahon and Luke Roberts with first half goals.

In Division Two, Wendover Reserves came from 2-3 down at half time to beat Stoke Mandeville Reserves 7-3, goals from Dan Bell (3), Callum Thomas (2), Tom Grace and Ben Goody.

Advertisement

AWFC Reserves won their sixth game in seven, beating leaders Thame C thanks to Jeremy Spreyer, Rhys Cairnie and a Kyle White free-kick.

Prestwood Reserves are third as they thrashed Oving Reserves 7-0 with braces for Adam Brookes, Sam Gibbs and Noah Johnson, Adam Smith with the other goal. Aylesbury Vale Reserves got their third win in a row 2-0 over Rivets Sports Reserves; Mahdi Habib and Shahaab Rama netting.

Advertisement

AVD Sports knocked out AWFC again to reach the last eight of the Marsworth Senior Cup, winning 4-2, while in the Thomas Field Shield Great Missended won 5-0 at Rivets Sports, Wingrave saw off Tring Athletic Zebras 3-0 and Toqeers Titans beat FC Aristocrat 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Potten End knocked out Oving again, this time 1-0 in the League Cup, Eliot Wayts coming off the bench to score with his first touch.

Advertisement