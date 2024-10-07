​High-flying Ducks see off Ware to go second

Jack Wood celebrates his goal. Photo by Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury United bounced back from two straight defeats to overcome visitors Ware on Sunday in a 3-0 success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​United took the lead when Charley Tuttle’s free-kick took a deflection off the wall and the ball looped up and over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The second goal then arrived when Kwai Marsh-Brown got down the left and played a ball into the danger area where Haziz Kone was on hand to score from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win was then wrapped up with six minutes left when Jack Wood headed home from a corner.

United, who are second in the league but with those just below them having games in hand, now prepare to go to Enfield on Saturday to face a side currently sat in mid-table.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos drew 0-0 at London Lions on Saturday. They host Harpenden in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy this weekend.