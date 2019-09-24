High five for leaders Tring

Tring Athletic made it six consecutive wins as they beat Potton United 5-1 at The Grass Roots Stadium on Saturday.

The Spartan South Midlands Premier Division leaders opened the scoring when Charncey Dash robbed his opponent of the ball and rifled an effort home on 14 minutes.

Luke Dunstan (pictured) and Frazer John both had their best games of the season to date, the latter making it 2-0 on 65 minutes.

Three minutes later and Dash grabbed his second of the day.

Potton pulled a goal back before two goals in the final six minutes from Louie Collier and Frankie Hercules settled the contest.