Hat-trick by Charlie Cox sets up Aylesbury Vale Dynamos U12s for 8-1 victory in battle of unbeaten teams

U18's had a tough encounter with Downley Dynamos winning 4-3 in a good end to end game.

The U16's are top of the table after their third win on the bounce. The winning goal coming from Owen Broughton.

Dynamos U15's Youth team team were unlucky in the league cup after a 2-2 draw at 90 minutes. They then lost on penalties 5-4 and are out of the cup.

The impressive U13's Athletic team won again, this time beating a good Ruislip Rangers team 5-2 and remain top of the table.

The U13's Dynamos, in the same division, came unstuck at Slough Town, losing 7-2.

Phil Granville's U13's Youth team recorded a decent 5-0 victory away at Naphill as they continue their good start to the season and the U13's Colts team got their biggest ever victory in the League Cup. They won 13-1 against Haddenham and progress to the next round.

The U12's Youth came up against another unbeaten team in Wendover, but won easily with a resounding 8-1 victory. A Charlie Cox hat-trick setting them on their way.

The U12's Colts team were unlucky as they lost out 2-1 away to Prestwood in their division and the U12's Athletic team were on song again as they won 5-3 in an entertaining game at home to Tring Tornadoes.

The U11's Dynamos are still yet to win but a better display this week as they lost 7-2 to a good Marlow team.

The U10's Youth recorded 4 victories in their matches with Haddenham, scoring 12 goals and only conceding one in their matches.