​Hashii hits a hat-trick as Ducks win well

Morison Hashii with the match ball following his treble.

​Aylesbury United got their league campaign off to a flying start on Saturday as they won 3-0 at Biggleswade FC.

Japanese striker ​Morison Hashii was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick in the last 20 minutes to seal the win and a great response to FA Cup disappointment just a week earlier.

In a match played at the home of Barton Rovers due to Biggleswade’s landlords Bedford Town still having a 3G pitch installed, Hashii first netted after a mix-up at the back handed him possession and he finished well past Biggleswade’s keeper.

He was then sent clear to finish well for his second goal, before a penalty in stoppage time saw the win completed.

Aylesbury were then to due to host Leverstock Green on Tuesday night, after this week’s Herald went to press.

The Ducks then have a free weekend scheduled, before their next game takes them to Northwood on Saturday, August 24.