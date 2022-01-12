Hale Leys through to County Cup quarter-finals - Aylesbury & District football round-up

.

The Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League was back last weekend with some interesting results, writes Marc Thoday.

Hale Leys are through to the Charles Twelvetrees Berks & Bucks County Cup quarter finals. In an all ADL tie, which draw together our last two sides, Leys beat Stoke Mandeville 4-1, Aston Goss, Leon Harding, Marcus Hussey, Grant Karwackinski scoring.

The last cup quarter final was confirmed as Prestwood beat Aylesbury Vikings in the Thomas Field 2-1.

In league action there were a couple of waterlogged pitches but most games took place.

In the ADL Premier leaders Great Missenden were held to a 2-2 draw by Wendover in terrible conditions. The hosts went in 1-0 at half time. Jamie Speer smashed an equaliser from 20 yards before James Heiron put Missenden 2-1 up. A deserved late equaliser for Wendover came 10 minutes from the end, their scorers Luigi Passaro and Tristan Hardy.

In Division One with Wingrave’s game off we have new leaders as a late potentially offside winner saw FC Bierton beat Rivets Sports 2-1; Ian Pearce and Ryan Short scoring.

AVD Sports and Elmhurst drew 2-2, Daniel O’Sullivan’s brace for AVD, Ibrahim Khan and Mohammed Ibbrar for Elmhurst.

Aylesbury Raiders were beaten 4-0 by AWFC with Lewis Hampton (2), Antonio Belardo’s penalty and an OG.

There was good news at the bottom as Haddenham Utd grabbed their first win since promotion with a 3-2 win over Wendover Reserves, Luke Sallis, Dylan Langley and Tom Willis scoring.

Tetsworth Reserves also got their third win and only the second since the opening day of the season with a 3-2 result over Ludgershall, Chris Kent scoring two of his side’s winning goals.

In Division Two it’s wide open at the top with further twists in the title race.

Leaders Aylesbury Vikings Reserves were surprised by St Leonard’s who won 1-0 thanks to Martin Gregory’s goal. That’s one win in four after a nine- match winning run.

Josh Dance put Oving 3-0 up at Rivets Sports Reserves before two late own goals made it a nervous end for 3-2.

Ludgershall Reserves beat Aylesbury Hornets 4-1, Sharif Ibrahim (2) Danny Salim and Luis Silva scoring.

Thame are on a roll with a fourth straight win 7-1 over AFC Berryfields, Ben Ward 3, Jordon Davis, Nick Barrett, James Keeble and Conor Tunley.

The final game was the biggest scoring as Wingrave Development beat St. John’s 8-3 away, being closer in the first half and only 3-2 at half time.