Hale Leys are Premier Division Champions and more cup finalists decided

Wendover are through to the Marsworth Senior Cup final

A cold first weekend in March is nothing new these days and with a little panic over the rain fortunately our second set of semi finals were played and very importantly the probably title deciding Premier Division game

Aylesbury Vikings unfortunately were unable to join their Reserves in reaching a final despite batting hard with Great Missenden. The Miss sealing the game 3-1 eventually, Vikings keeper Daryl Gearing keeping his side in the game early on before allowing a week Charlie Brooks shot to bobble past him for 1-0, there were a number more missed chances to kill of the game before midway through the second half Brooks slotted home his second for 2-0. Vikings grabbed a quick goal back for 2-1 but couldn’t hold on for more than two minutes as Brooks completed his hat-trick on another counter. Wendover will be Missendens opponents after they squeezed through 2-1 over Elmhurst who will be aggrieved they missed two many guilt edge chances and were denied penalties. Ben Porter put Wendover ahead with a smart 20 yard finish but Amjad Mirza's wind assisted free-kick looped in before the break. The game soon went end to end as neither team wanted extra time and stalwart Bruno Passaro scored with almost the final touch of the game to snatch a 2-1 win and a place in the final. This game is scheduled Monday 21st March at Tring Athletic.

The Premier Division Title has finally been confirmed after some fixture delays and Hale Leys 5-2 win over Tetsworth sees them top the division with 27 points from 11 games. They are joint with Great Missenden but with a 16+ goal difference that surely Leys cannot lose by with one more game potentially due to play; their goals by Alec Bell . Mark Tattam, Leon Harding & Vinny Iannone.

In the West Herts Inter League Cup we have our fourth win from four as Prestwood, in some bizarre circumstances beat Rio Rovers 5-3 away despite being 3-1 down.

In Division one Wingrave simply continue to just tear up the division; this time they annihilated third place AVD Sports 9-2 in a game switched to Wingrave. They didn't even need top scorer George Morris as Taylor Brown 4, Patrick Considine, Danny Coggins, Dan Farmer. James Evans & Simon Heyes scored.

In the probable race for third Stoke Mandeivlle beat Haddenham Utd 3-2. Stuart Creaser. Jack Rice and Samuel Hardy scoring. Tom Willis and Kyle Hopkins for Utd. Rivets Sports have only lost two the top two in their last nine games and could finish the season nicely after another win 6-3 over FC Arisocrat, Marc Sunderland with a hat-trick, the tie being over with a 5-1 half time lead, The Ari improved second half but also blazed a penalty over. At the bottom Wendover Reserves could still get out of trouble as they won their first game for some time to reduce the deficit to six points with six games to play as they beat fellow strugglers Ludgershall 2-1, Daniel Bell & Steven Ricouard scoring, Otis Robert's for the losers.