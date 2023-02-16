Haddenham United are into the semi-finals.

Last weekend was another huge celebration for a number of clubs in cup action but the team of the day, even the season so far, is Haddenham Utd, who are into the Berks & Bucks County Cup semi-finals.

Few sides from the ADL ever get this far, with many higher level sides from neighbouring leagues often proving far to strong. Blood, sweat, hard work and of course luck were needed for an entertaining home fixture against Maidenhead Town of the Thames Valley Premier League.

Haddenham raced into a 3-0 half-time lead through Charlie Howlett, Luke Lindsay and Dylan Langley goals, however a nervous second half saw Maidenhead claw their way back to 3-2; thankfully that's how it ended to huge celebrations. The last four opponents will be tough but as has been proved, anything's possible!

In the ADL Reserve Cup we have the semi-final line ups almost confirmed. Aylesbury Vale Reserves are the surprise side as they won a nine-goal thriller away at promotion chasing Thame C, Ben Ward with his second hat-trick in a week again not enough as Faizan Mahroof scored four times. They will face Prestwood Reserves who beat Wendover Reserves 4-2 away after extra time.

AWFC Reserves got revenge for a recent league defeat at Stoke Mandeville Reserves to seal their place with a 5-1 away win, Rhys Cairnie with a brace. They will face the winners of Ludgershall Reserves or Rivets Sports Reserves who play this weekend.

Wendover are also into the quarter finals of the Presidents League Cup after a 5-1 away win at Ludgershall. Tristan Hardy and Luigi Passaro with braces apiece, Jack Thomson the other.

Kings Sports grabbed their first win in the Christian National Trophy; Dean Porter with four goals in a 5-3 win over Dansbury Manor.

Back in league action, the two horse race in the Premier Division continues as AVD Sports narrowly beat Prestwood 4-3 away. Prestwood went 1-0 up and were awarded a penalty only for it to be overturned and to then have two goals disallowed after that. With the score 3-2 to AVD with 10 minutes left Prestwood equalised only to concede in the last couple of minutes.

Great Missenden beat Thame B 3-0, Daniel Moss, Jamie Speer and Simon Gray scoring. Wingrave got revenge for a recent cup defeat to Elmhurst, coming away with a good 6-3 away win, the returning Taylor Brown with a treble. FC Bierton have games in hand for the chase for third spot, as they beat Rivets Sports 5-1.

In Division One, leaders Aylesbury Vale extended their lead at the top with a 4-2 win over improving FC Aristocrat, Toby Ward with a hat-trick. The Ari remain in the relegation zone but only two points off sixth place.

Ten-man Oving beat St Leonard's 2-1 to go back to second place. Pat Hurst opened the scoring before sub Ben Higgins equalised against the ten men, Josh Dance with a the 89th minute winner.

Stone Utd thumped Thame D 8-0 to jump three places and reduce their goal difference hugely; at least five different players scoring.