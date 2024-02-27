Gunn secures World Challenge Europe GT drive

Ross Gunn, pictured at Silverstone, will drive for Walkenhorst Racing Aston Martin in the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Endurance Cup (Photo courtesy of Aston Martin Media)

The Vale-based Aston Martin factory-supported driver already represents the marque in IMSA competition in the United States for the Heart of Racing team, and recently raced to a top ten finish in the Australian Bathurst 12 Hours.

Now, for the upcoming GT World Challenge season, Gunn will drive a Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with fellow British racer, David Pittard, and Portuguese star, Henrique Chaves.

“I am delighted to join Walkenhorst Motorsport for the Fanatec GT World season," Gunn said last week.

“To be working with such an established team and with the new Aston Martin Vantage gives a great deal of optimism. The Fanatec GT World Challenge is one of the most competitive GT3 series anywhere in the world, so as a team we have a lot of hard work ahead to reach our goals."

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, powered by AWS, has established itself as the most important GT racing series in recent years, with on average more than fifty GT3 cars taking part in each race. Last year’s season highlight – the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa – saw 70 cars on the grid.

Walkenhorst Motorsport is set to contest all five races of the Endurance Cup season this year with three brand-new Aston Martin Vantage GT3s, with the objective of the team to win the centenary celebrating 24 Hours of Spa in June.

Gunn's British co-driver, David Pittard is delighted about his season ahead, saying, “I made my GT3 debut with the team back in 2018, so it’s great to be back working with some old and new faces. I am really looking forward to driving with Ross and Henrique this year, I think we have a great package and I think we all look forward to fighting for race wins."