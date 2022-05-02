Green Machine Bucks organising charity football day for Macmillan Cancer Support

Green Machine Bucks FC

Aylesbury charity football team Green Machine Bucks FC will be raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support at Adams Park (Wycombe Wanderers FC) on Sunday, May 15 from 10am to 9pm.

Games start at 10.30am with MM Academy FC v MK Wanderers Kestrels Under 13s.

The Green Machine team will then play against Celeb FC at 12.30pm.

After that they will then take on Help Delete Cancer FC at 3pm, followed at 7pm by the raffle draw and music.

Tickets to the event are £5 adults, £2 under 16s and under 5s free.