Great Missenden are Marsworth Senior Cup champions

Great Missenden celebrate winning the Marsworth Senior Cup

Great Missenden have some silverware to show for a hard-working season finally as they saw off Wendover to win the Michael Anthony sponsored Marsworth Senior Cup after a 2-1 win in front of another 180 plus strong crowd at Tring Athletic.

Missenden dominated the early exchanges, a number of goalmouth scrambles could have resulted in a goal but two bad misses and a clearance off the line as Charlie Brooke's caused havoc down the Missenden left wing.

Wendover grew into the game and had a few long distance efforts but neither team could make the breakthrough. It would take a penalty after 30 minutes that Brooke's calmly dispatched to give The Miss the lead and that was how the half ended.

Wendovers half time team talk must have worked as Missenden struggled to get the ball forward down the wings in the second half and the play was all Wendovers despite only creating one clear cut chance that was smartly saved. Missenden had a shout for a second spot kick waved away as they tried to play out. However the balls into the box kept coming but it was Missenden who finally broke free to score. A goal keeping error allowed Simon Gray to slide in for 2-0 to leave Wendover a little frustrated but they didn't stop their probing.

They were finally rewarded with a goal back with five minutes left via a smart near post header from Jack Thomson, however it was too little too late as Missenden held on for their 2-1 victory and another trophy in their cabinet.

WEEKEND ROUND-UP

Another weekend, another set of semi finals and some glorious sunshine. The wind though was here to stay to test another four teams looking to reach a final.

The ADL Reserves Cup Final on 4th April will be between Division One Wendover Ressies and Division Two Wingrave Development after both won 4-1 on Saturday.

Wendover have struggled in the League and faced Ludgershall Reserves high on esteem after their Cup win and most expected a cup upset, however Wendover turned up and brought their opponents back to earth with a bang as three goals from corners, two from Harley Richardson and one for Callum Thomas amongst a smart Tom Grace finish put them 4-0 as Ludgershall capitulated before grabbing a late consolation.

Wingrave Development saw off Tetsworth Reserves from the Division above as their forwards were the difference. Will Swadling put Wingrave ahead but Tetsworth equalised just before the break. The second half started with. Wingrave pegged back but once they went back ahead on the break through James Richardsons wonder run and finish they then took control as he rounded the keeper for his second before Earl Attat made it four .

We also know who the Presidents League Cup Semi Finalists will be now. Wingrave beat AVD Sports 3-0; Taylor Brown and George Morris in the first half before defensive error allowed Brown in for a second. They will face Division Teo leaders Aylesbury Vale who caused an upset against AWFC from the division above 4-2; Scorers:Raymond Lee long 2, Toby Ward & Jabbar Mohammad.

In the West Herts Cup our sides look set for good final positions as Prestwood won 5-0 away at Kings Sports whilst Aylesbury Vikings got a forfeited win over Caddington

In League action Elmhurst moved closer to third place in Division One with a 1-0 win over Aylesbury Raiders, Exaucee Nsunsa netting. FC Aristocrat beat Haddenham 6-0. A clean sheet and a Connor Flowers hat-trick. Rivets Sports have played more games but a 3-0 win at Ludgershall puts them 6th now, Marc Sunderland rounding the keeper after a poor back pass for 0-1 at the break, Matty Logan nodded in for 0-2 before Ryan Sunderland completed the win. Stoke Mandeville are losing their grip on their higher place as they went down 0-4 to FC Bierton who moved back to the top thanks to a Max Ellis hat-trick.