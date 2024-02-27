Good away win for relegation-threatened Aylesbury United at Hadley

Aylesbury United enjoyed a good 2-1 away win.

On the back of a defeat in the last game against Cirencester Town, Dave Tuttle made two changes to the starting line up, with Derek Feyi and Ben Peters dropping to the subs bench, with Hayden Beadle and Brayden Daniel restored to the starting XI. Jake Bewley moved to fill the centre back berth, with Charley Tuttle playing at left back.

It was clear from the outset that the Ducks recognised the opportunity to collect points against fellow strugglers Hadley. In the 12th minute, Ken Feyi collected a long ball and exchanged passes with Daniel, before shooting over the crossbar.

In the 213rd minute, the Ducks were awarded a free kick 10 yards inside their own half; seeing the Bricks hold a high defensive line, Bewley made a great run to connect with Jack Wood’s free kick to find himself clear on goal.

As Luke Ward came out to intercept, Bewley saw the ball get caught between his feet, allowing the keeper to clear the ball. The first chance for the hosts came in the 34th minute, as a good pass from Cameron Ferguson found Jordan Edwards on the corner of the penalty area.

He got a powerful shot away which James Callan did well to save low down at his near post.

The Ducks took the lead in the 37th minute; a foul by Adam Hastings on Daniel near the right touchline; Dave Pearce took the free kick, swinging the ball into the penalty area, where it was missed by everyone and nestled into the far corner of Ward’s net. 0 - 1

Two minutes into the second half, Isaac Stones did well on the left and crossed low into the 6-yard box, where Bewley made a great clearance from almost under his own crossbar under pressure from Alvin Kyeremeh to concede a corner.

It was the hosts who had started the second half the stronger, coming close again in the 64th minute; Ferguson took a free kick which was met by Kyeremeh who headed the ball back across goal to Stones, but his header was too high to trouble Callan. Just a minute later and the scores were level; Ferguson took a corner from the right which was met by Kyeremeh at the far post to head home the equaliser. 1 - 1

Four minutes later and the hosts could easily have taken the lead; Stones moved the ball to substitute Finlay Aldridge on the left, who cut inside Keegan Bloom and saw his right foot shot deflected, with Callan making a good save just ahead of the incoming Luke Alfano.

In the 70th minute Beadle latched onto a loose pass in midfield and fired in a shot from 35 yards, which Ward appeared to save well as the ball headed for the top corner of his net, although the referee awarded a goal kick.

The Ducks did get that all important second goal with 16 minutes remaining; Daniel did well on the right flank, before crossing to Feyi. He appeared to take a few too many touches before making space to get a shot away which found the far corner of Ward’s net. 1 - 2

Shortly afterwards, the final real chance of the game fell to the hoists, as Stones crossed to the far post, where Edwards directed a glancing header just past the post.

The remainder of the game was managed well by the Ducks, defending well and keeping the opposition at arm’s length, with Callan untroubled in goal.

A welcome 3 points on the road, crucially depriving a relegation rival points; other results were favourable, allowing the Ducks to climb two places in the league table, four points above the relegation zone, albeit the clubs below do have games in hand.