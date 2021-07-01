Golden-jubilee celebrating Risborough Rangers ready to build on promotion success

Risborough Rangers continued their unbeaten run last season to ensure the club gained promotion Picture: Swale Photography

Having been awarded promotion in their Golden Jubilee year, Risborough Rangers are looking forward to the start of their pre-season fixtures.

Formed in 1971, the 2021-22 campaign will see them elevated to Step 5 of the non-league pyramid for the first time in the club’s 50-year history.

Rangers kick-off their friendly games at Pitstone and Ivinghoe on Saturday, July 10 with the Development side playing at 12.30pm and first team at 3pm.

On Saturday, July 17 Rangers will be at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds at 3pm and then on Tuesday, July 20 Beaconsfield Town will be the visitors to the BEP Stadium for a 7.45pm kick-off.

A trip to Jersey Bulls follows on Saturday 24th when the game kicks off at 2pm and Rangers are back home on Tuesday 27th hosting Thame United at 7.45pm.

The club’s final warm-up is at home against Aylesbury United on Saturday, July 31, kicking off at 3pm.

Following the FA’s restucturing, Rangers will be playing in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, starting on August 14.