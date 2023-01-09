Goals galore in league and cup as ADL returns to action

The ADL returned to action last weekend.

The Michael Anthony-sponsored ADL was back on Saturday with its big scores, hefty beatings, changes at the top and some massive dropped points as 2023 looks to carry on last year’s fun and games.

In the Berks & Bucks Cup there were two games both ending on penalties. Haddenham Utd saw off North Bucks side MK Wanderers 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, equalising in the second half via Jacob Hyde. In the other game Elmhurst’s spot kick hoo-doo still has a hold on them as they held former ADL side Hale Leys to a 1-1 draw before losing 4-2 on penalties. Haddenham will now face fellow side Stoke Mandeville, so one ADL side will impressively reach the quarter-finals.

In the Presidents League Cup, Thame B saw off FC Aristocrat again, this time 7-1 for a place in the second round. Jordan Lawrence hit a treble, Jake Vinson and Ryan Binnee braces.

In the Oving Village Cup quarter-finals Wingrave saw off Aston Clinton Reserves 4-3.

In league action the Premier Division is almost certainly a two-horse race. Elmhurst may have a say with games in hand but leaders Great Missenden came from 2-0 down via an Ian Pearce brace as Charlie Brooks’ four goals turned the game to a 5-2 win over FC Bierton.

AVD Sports are a point behind with a game in hand and an 11-0 win over Rivets pushed their goal difference far above the leaders.

Toqeers Titans are fourth after a 4-1 away win at Tring Athletic Zebras, while Wendover romped to a 6-0 away win at struggling Prestwood; Tristan Hardy scoring four and Chris Shennan a brace.

In Division One the top two both dropped points. AWFC were suprised by Thame D who came away with a 6-3 win, Jimmy Riley with a hat-trick.

Aylesbury Vale could not capitalise as they were held 2-2 by Stoke Mandeville. George Scott’s double cancelled out by Toby Ward and Ray Lee-Long goals.

Vale are three points ahead of AWFC but have played a game more and have a worse goal difference.

Oving are back in the chase as two 90th minute goals saw them beat Ludgershall 3-2, Josh Dance (2) and Ricardo Montiero on target. They are five points off top with a game in hand.

St Leonards made it back to back wins as they beat Stone Utd 4-1 in the final game, Ben Higgins with an early brace.

In Division Two, we have new leaders again; Prestwood Reserves 5-0 away winners at Wendover Reserves, Oli Powell with a hat-trick.

Thame C are back second after a 4-1 win over Wingrave Development. Bradley Webb-Young, James Keeble, Ben Ward with a brace on target.

AWFC Reserves are two points behind with a game in hand whilst Stoke Mandeville Reserves’ 6-1 away win at Aylesbury Vale Reserves sees them fourth, one point further back. Mandeville’s goals were scored by six different players and three points separate the top four.

Potten End are also in that chase, seven points off fourth but with four games in hand.

They were made to work hard by Ludgershall Reserves as Potten End eventually won 1-0 via a George Bikerdike penalty.