Goals and glory in Aylesbury & District Football League this week

.

Last weekend saw a mixture of Cup & League Fixtures in the Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District League, all with a huge number of goals as our sides go into the final week of 2021.

In the Berks and Bucks Cup there was joy and frustration. The Leagues current representative left in the Competition are Hale Leys who saw off fellow ADL side Elmhurst 4-1, a late consolation for the youngsters vs a team of seasoned players. Jack Bowers, Steve Lindsey and Mark Tattam scoring. Rivets Sports bowed out on penalties after an enthralling 4-4 draw with non ADL side Taplow Utd. Rivets went behind 4 times but pulled the game back again and again before a spot kick hit the bar and their final attempt was saved giving Taplow a 3-2 win.

In the Marsworth Reserve Cup Quarter Finals Prestwood Reserves upset Wendover Reserves from the division above 3-1. Ryan Coker, Perry Rose and Richard Bohemen scoring. Wingrave Development went down 6-3 to non ADL side Stewkley Reserves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Oving Cup, the worlds oldest non professional Cup competition, there were big wins to reach the semi finals. Wendover mauled ten men Marsh Gibbon 7-0, Wingrave eased to a 8-0 win at Oving. Stewkley beat Long Crendon in the other game, the three winners joining Stoke Mandeville in the last four.

In the Thomas Field Shield Great Missenden are in the hunt for a quadruple dispatching Tetsworth 3-0 to reach their third quarter final.

In League Action Aylesbury Vikings needed the help of their young and old reserves to beat Long Marston 5-3. Marston took the lead via an early Benn Fletcher penalty before Akeel Khan equalised before half-time. Darren Woolard's 25 yarder put the Vikings ahead before Matt O'Donovan equalised. The final 25 minutes saw the Vikings step up a gear as aLuke Sellar (penalty) Akeel Khan again and Matt Fellows made it 5-2 before a late Own goal consolation.

In Division One the chasing pack try to keep up with leaders Wingrave. AVD Sports beat AWFC 2-1 via Jack Maddran and Dan O'Sullivan goals. FC Bierton beat Haddenham for the second time in a week 4-2 this time, Ian Pearce managing only three of his sides goals this week; Daniel Bolton the other. At the bottom Ludgershall won their first game in six games with a 4-3 win over Tetsworth Reserves; despite playing with ten men for 60 minutes after Lewis Irwin's red card. There was a 15 goal thriller in the final game as Aylesbury Raiders beat FC Arisocrat 9-6. Archie White (4) Tyler Norwood (3) and even Luke Richardson with his first goal.