Fox claims victory at Silverstone

Lewis Fox is pictured heading towards victory at Silverstone's Bentley Drivers' Club meeting last weekend (Photo James Beckett)

​Lewis Fox won the W.O. Bentley Duff/Clement Race at Silverstone's traditional Bentley Drivers' Club meeting in fine style last Saturday.

​The Winslow racer, driving for the Bicester Heritage-based Kingsbury Racing Shop, was a star of the Bentley Drivers' Club event - a race day held annually at Silverstone since 1949.

Heading a large field of Bentley cars, Fox took advantage as the race progressed to pull away from his nearest rival, Clive Morley, to win by a margin of 15 seconds to cover 23 laps during the half hour contest.

Fox is familiar with the Silverstone track and is a regular competitor in the end-of-season Walter Hayes Trophy.

Also a star around the Silverstone Historic Grand Prix Circuit at last year's Silverstone Festival, Fox said on the podium after his race win: "This was really enjoyable. I'd like to thank Kingsbury for the car and it was great fun to race here at Silverstone."

Driving Dick Skipworth's Aston Martin Speed Model Monoposto, Nigel Armstrong finished second in the St. John Horsfall Trophy for Aston Martin cars that kick-started the Bentley Drivers' Club event.

The race, one that celebrates the life and career of Jock Horsfall who was killed at Silverstone in 1949, was won by David Freeman driving Horsfall's Spa Special 2-litre Speed model - a car that earlier in 1949 Horsfall drove single handedly to fourth position in the Spa 24 Hours. Former 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner, Darren Turner, was third in the famous Aston Martin Team Car LM4.

Ben Eastick drove his unique Bentley T Type single seater in two events at Silverstone. Classified eighth in his front-engined car in an 8-lap Handicap Race won by Shaun Harborne in a Bentley 3-litre, Eastick was then placed fifth overall in the Bentley Allcomers Race that rounded out track action and was won by the Phantom P79 Clubmans sportscar of Steve Chaplin.

*Aylesbury motorcycle racer, Lee Rance, raced to victory in the opening Rookies race of the day at the East Midland Racing Association's fifth event of the 2025 season at Leicestershire's Mallory Park on Sunday.

Riding an Aprilia 1100cc machine, Rance recovered well from a slow start to blast his way to victory by a margin of six seconds over Ryan Williams (Yamaha) after Williams made a slight mistake at the Shaw's Hairpin late in a ten lap encounter.