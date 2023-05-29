Fourth-placed finish for Beechdean duo at Donington

Andrew Howard and Ross Gunn finished fourth at Donington Park on Sunday in the latest round of the Intelligent Money British GT Championship. (Photo by James Beckett)

With a large crowd at trackside a packed grid of GT racers did not disappoint, providing an action-packed race that saw several competing cars in contention for overall victory throughout.

The Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT3 was in the thick of the battle, and Andrew Howard took the start of the race in the Beechdean Aston. It wasn't long until the Vale-based racer, and former British GT champion, had moved himself into the lead.

Soaking up the pressure from the chasing pack, Howard at the wheel of the number 97 Vantage GT3 handed over to team-mate, Aston Martin 'factory-supported' racer, Ross Gunn, at the race's mid-point with hopes of victory high.

A slight delay during the pit-stop dropped the Aston Martin from the lead, and Gunn's recovery was further hindered due to a lengthy safety car period called by race officials to deal with a large incident involving the Greystone GT-entered Mercedes driven by Michael Price.

Once the track was clear, and trackside barriers repaired, the leaders had under fifteen minutes to race to the chequered flag and it was the 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG of Jonny Adam and James Cottingham that crossed the line as the winner when the chequered flag fell. Lucky Khera and Euan Hankey (McLaren) scored their best British GT result by finishing second, with reigning British GT champion, Ian Loggie with Jules Gounon (Mercedes) third.

Gunn was the fourth driver to pass the flag, saying afterwards, "We had the pace to win this weekend. Sadly we didn't quite have luck on our side but the team did another amazing job. We are looking forward to the next event!"

Howard added, "The new track surface at Donington Park unlocked the potential of the Aston Martin. We could really accelerate hard out of the corners as the grip level has really been increased. We put up a good fight this weekend."

Finishing fourth Howard and Gunn were able to score strong points to maintain their championship fight. Following races at Oulton Park, Silverstone and Donington Park, the duo are now placed third in the Drivers' Standings with the 2023 season set to continue at Snetterton in Norfolk in just over a fortnight's time.

*Team Fox Racing celebrated a 1-2-3 finish in a round of the Monoposto Racing Club Championship at Silverstone on Sunday. Dan Fox's team scored their first ever podium lockout in a race around the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit during the HSCC International Trophy meeting. Karl O'Brien took victory with his Dallara F307 car, finishing ahead of team-mates Tony Bishop, driving a similar car, and Dean Warren in a Dallara F305.

*James Wood is set to travel to Le Mans this weekend to start preparations for rounds three and four of the 2023 Michelin Le Mans Cup that will support the centenary anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Two 'Road to Le Mans' titled races take place next Thursday and Friday, and Wood is set to drive for the Steller Motorsport team in their Audi R8 GT3 alongside reigning British GT4 champion, Sennan Fielding.