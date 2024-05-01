Former Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United defender confirmed as permanent Aylesbury boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuttle, 52, oversaw six wins, four draws and five defeats in his initial 15 games in charge, earning 22 points and retaining the club’s step four status for another season.

The former Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United defender and ex-Millwall boss, who prior to managing Aylesbury was with AFC Aldermaston for four years, will continue to be supported in the dugout by assistant manager Hamzah Collins.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Biggleswade FC officially ended any remaining relegation worries, with the Ducks ultimately finishing six points clear of the relegation zone and in 15th place in the SPL Division One Central.

Brayden Daniels’ first-half strike secured the win.

Tuttle told the club’s social media channels afterwards: “It wasn’t a great game but we got the goal and didn’t concede and it was a comfortable win.”