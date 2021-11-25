Football round-up - Ducks, Rangers and Dynamos seniors and youth

Goalmouth action between Aylesbury United and Didcot (PICTURE BY MIKE SNELL)

Aylesbury United extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a late equaliser by Harry Jones at mid-table Didcot Town on Saturday.

An entertaining match that both sides will feel they could have won, saw Gavin James and Jack Wood putting Ducks 2-0 up within ten minutes.

Their hosts replied immediately and went on to make it 3-2 with two goals around the hour-mark, but Ducks earned a point at 3-3.

Dynamos' Aaron Berry celebrates his goal with Callum Shortt, Kuda Sagoya and Alfi Touceda v Crawley Green AVD PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

Max Hercules needed hospital treatment for a foot wound after a challenge, which earned the Didcot player involved a yellow card and one for Aylesbury manager Ben Williams after arguing too strongly it should have been red.

Traffic delays had meant Dave O’Connor and new signing Ayodeji Owoeye were late arriving, so James made his full debut for the club, fresh from scoring his first goal on Wednesday evening in Ducks’ 3-0 win over lowly Kidlington - a stunning top corner strike from distance.

Ben Seaton headed in from close range and Jake Bewley scored the others. Ducks are seventh in the Southern League Division One Central, keeping the play-off positions very much within sight.

Their next game is against Biggleswade (at Bedford Town FC) on Wednesday December 1, as their scheduled weekend opponents are in cup action.

Ryan Western and Dylan Eatwell in Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Under 16s game

RISBOROUGH RANGERS

Risborough Rangers suffered the agony of going out of the Buildbase FA Vase on penalties, after drawing 1-1 at Shefford Town & Campton in the second round on Saturday.

Aaron Jewell had put Rangers ahead after ten minutes but their hosts equalised in the 67th.

Speaking in a club interview manager Mark Eaton said it’s hard to maintain the same level of performance and there will always be little dips: “It’s incredibly disappointing because given where we are and given our record we expected to go quite deep into the competition.

“But I can give nothing but credit to our hosts, we knew they were a really good side. They never stopped believing and got their just desserts in the penalty shoot-out.

“It won’t define us, our league campaign is still going well and we’re in a few other cup competitions.

“Being the FA Vase we wanted to go further in it, but we have to take our medicine. One of the most important things in our character is you have to take defeat sometimes.

“We have to look at it, where we could have done better and where we’ve gone wrong, dust ourselves down and that’s exactly what we will do.”

Leaders Rangers, enjoying an unbeaten league run of an incredible 47 games, are back in Spartan South Midlands Premier Division action on Saturday hosting London Colney.

AYLESBURY VALE DYNAMOS

Steve Bateman’s Aylesbury Vale Dynamos made it two wins on the bounce, coming back from a goal down to beat Crawley Green 2-1 on Saturday.

Chris Stapleton scored from a Jake Baldwin corner just before half time and new signing Aaron Berry struck in the 69th minute, from a pass by Alfi Touceda who was back in the side from injury.

New signing from Risborough Rangers, Brian Haule replaced Berry for the last ten minutes.

Dynamos had beaten Tring Athletic 2-1 last Tuesday at Haywood Way, with first-half goals for Baldwin and Terry Griffiths, again after going behind to an early strike.

The six points this week brings them up to 12th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, one place ahead of this weekend’s hosts Oxhey Jets.

Also the Development team had another good win, beating Uxbridge 3-2. This leaves them still in second place, one point behind the leaders, Westfields, who they play on Saturday.

Their goals were a penalty from Marcus Rivers, a quality free kick from Tom Shaw and the winner saw central defender Jack Aldridge heading in a Tom Shaw corner.

AYLESBURY VALE DYNAMOS YOUTH ROUND-UP

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Youth section round-up, by Iain Willcocks.

The U18s match was unfortunately abandoned after 15 minutes as the Dynamos keeper, Liam Walker, made a save and dislocated his shoulder. The club wishes him a speedy recovery and the U18s need a new goalkeeper now...

The U17s were unlucky to lose 2-1 away at Haddenham. Despite a rocket 25-yard equaliser from Rhys Plumley, Dynamos conceded from a late Haddenham corner.

The U16s good start to the season has halted in the previous two weeks, this weekend losing out to a solitary goal to Downley Dynamos.

The U15’s Dynamos also came unstuck to Downley Dynamos losing 5-1 and they are still searching for their first points of the season.

The U15s Youth are gaining momentum with a fourth successive victory. They won 5-1 at Aston Clinton Colts.

The U14s Dynamos were back to winning ways 4-1 at Chalfont Saints Cobras, with a superb hat-trick for Finn and a goal from Jacob. Rob Judge’s U14’s Youth lost 3-0 to a resolute Maidenhead.

In the U13s top division Athletic dispatched Beaconsfield Town 3-1 away from home.

In the Dick Hopkins Cup. The U13’s Youth team won 5-1 over Holmer Green Minors, but the U13’s Colts lost out 6-1 to AFC Lightning.

The U12s Youth continued their good form with a 4-2 win over Bourne End. Goal machine Charlie Cox scored twice along with Gordon and Louis AC.

The U12s Colts were unlucky not to get a point, battling back from 3-0 to lose 3-2 to Thame.

The U12s Athletic secured all the points as they won 3-1 at home to Beaconsfield with a good overall performance according to manager Nathan Poole.

The U11s Dynamos team managed to pick up a 1-1 draw away at Windsor with the Dynamos creating some good chances and passing well.

U11s Youth had a much needed win, 5-1 at Penn & Tylers Green.