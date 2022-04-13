football round-up

Stunned by an early goal from the visitors, the Ducks worked hard to gain control of the match. Ben Seaton’s contender for goal of the season drew Ducks level as they dominated the rest of the first half.

Into the second half, further goals by Tyrone Lewthwaite and Harry Jones gave the scoreline the appearance that their performance warranted.

In a busy Easter weekend 14th-placed Ducks travel to Barton Rovers – one place below them in the table - on Saturday before hosting Southern League Division One Central title challengers Berkhamsted on Monday.

That’s followed on Saturday 23rd by a trip to leaders Bedford Town at the Eyrie.

A much-changed Risborough Rangers bowed out of the Challenge Trophy, beaten 4-0 at Ardley on Thursday evening, but concentrating on their league title campaign notched up a 3-0 win at eighth-placed Leverstock Green on Saturday. Second half goals came from Marcus Wyllie, Alex Kedzierski and Joel Read.

Rangers stay second, three points behind leaders New Salamis with two games in hand.

Tonight (Tuesday) Rangers entertain Harefield United, who are 11th, in another league encounter.

Then tomorrow (Thursday) they host third-placed Hadley in what promises to be an exciting Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Cup quarter-final.

On Easter Saturday Risborough welcome third-from-bottom Holmer Green in a tasty local derby in the league, followed by Tring Athletic, in 14th, on Tuesday (19th) in Rangers’ last league away game.

It’s a very busy end of season run-in for manager Mark Eaton’s team as they bid to be promoted as league champions in their first season at Step 5.

Title hopefuls New Salamis proved too strong for 13th-placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday, winning 8-1, with Callum Shortt netting their consolation.