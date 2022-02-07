Focus on cups in Marc Thoday's Aylesbury & District Football League round-up

.

The focus remains on the Cups as the next two months play out Quarter, Semi and Finals themselves, writes Marc Thoday.

The biggest upset of the day saw Long Marston humble Great Missenden 2-1. With only a couple of cup wins all season after a struggling League campaign, the Herts based side pulled off an FA Cup like result in the wind and set pieces key. Marston went ahead through a Nick O'Donovan header from a corner before Missenden equalised from similar play. In the 60th minute Jamie Brewster's 45 yard freekick looped and it was they who should have gone on to score, not the side challenging for the title but had to settled for a 2-1 win. They will now play Prestwood or Wendover in the last four.

The ADL Reserve Cup semi final line up is halfway there. Wendover Reserves have had a torrid season but are through to the last four avoiding a potential upset at Stoke Mandeville Reserves from the division below. A 4-3 away win after Mandeville lead 1-0 and 2-1 as Wendover took control in the second half. Tom Grace (2) Sabeen Garung and Steve Ricouard scoring. They will play the winners of Ludgershall Res and Vikings Reserves who play this weekend. Wingrave Deveopment saw off Prestwood Reserves 0-1 in a smash and grab counter attacking victory. Prestwood lay siege to their opponents goal in 90 minutes to be sucker punched in extra time by a Will Swadling goal. Wingrave will play the winners of Tetsworth and Rivets Reserves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Semi Final lineup of the Marsworth Reserve Cup is now complete. Ludgershall Reserves beating lowly Tetsworth Reserves from the Division above 4-2. Jim Fowers, Lus Silva, Sharif Ibrahim and Kelson Guiste scoring. They will play Prestwood Reserves in the last four.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup there were no upsets. FC Bierton saw off a possible banana skin at in form Thame B; but eased to a 0-3 win. Ian Pearce (2) and Liam Thomas scoring. Aylesbury Vale needed an extra time Hakaan Saleem header from a corner kick to settle their game as they beat Oving 0-1. The two winners will now meet. AFC Berryfields battled well to reduce Elmhurst to just a 7-0 win where they will face Wingrave.

Back in League Action Hale Leys smashed Wendover 6-0 to continue their likely walk to the Premier Division Title; Leon Harding, Vinny Iannone and Kevin Mealor with braces. Prestwood eased to a 5-1 win over Tetsworth in the other game.

In Division One the focus was at the bottom. The silent Ludgershall won their first game in seven since early December 2-0 over Stoke Mandeville to jump off the bottom into 10th place; Rabat Islam and Lee Pettit netting. It is very tight between the bottom four sides as Haddenham Utd grabbed a 2-2 draw with AWFC to move off the bottom. Having played the top three in the last six games and lost, they have taken points in the other three games as they battle to avoid the drop. Wingrave eased to an 8-0 win over Rivets whose good form ended with a bang. George Morris's brace either side of a Patrick Considine goal made it 3-0 at the break: Taylor Brown's penalty was the 4th, Dan Farmer the 5th before Morris grabbed another hat-trick. and two later Danny Coggins goals sealed the rout. The final game saw FC Arisocrat win back to back games as they beat Aylesbury Raiders 6-3.