First ADL cup finalists decided - Marc Thoday's round-up

.

The First ADL Cup Final line up of the season is confirmed as The Marsworth Reserve Cup will be played on Monday 14th March between Aylesbury Vikings Reserves & Ludgershall Reserves.

Aylesbury Vikings beat non ADL side Stewkley Reserves 2-1 to seal their place. The young Vikings should have finished off their opponents early on before Toby Dawkins scuffed in the opener as a number of chances went begging. Stewkley equalised just before half time as a freekick from Callum Maxwell on almost the centre circle was misjudged by the Vikings keeper to bounce in. The second half went a similar way before Jake Dann ran onto a brilliantly quick long throw to slot home for 2-1 and score the winning goal.

On the pitch next to them Prestwood Reserves threw away the lead 3 times against Ludgershall and will be even more disappointed that they led 3-2 with five minutes to go as Ludgershall scored a 90th minute winning penalty to turn the game into a 3-4 win. Kelson Guiste, Jim Jowers, and Sharif Ibrahim with Luis Silva netting the last minute spot kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marsworth Senior Semi Finals are this Saturday coming at Fairford Leys.

The Final of the Oving Village Cup is also confirmed as WIngrave eased to a 4-1 win over Stoke Mandeville, thanks to George Morris's hat-trick; they will face Wendover in the final on Easter Monday.

The League has created a new competition with the neighbouring West Herts League for our Premier Division teams and three of the four entrants started with wins. Aylesbury Vikings beat King Sports 3-1, Wendover beat Croxley Green by the same score whilst Great Missenden thumped Caddington 0-6.

Back in ADL League Action FC Bierton have all but handed the Division One title to leaders Wingrave as they were beaten 4-3 by AWFC who must wish they could find some consistency. Ricky Gomes with a hat-trick. AVD Sports beat FC Aristocrat 2-1; Callum Sweeny and Dan O'Sullivan with the winners goals. Elmhurst beat Haddenham Utd 3- 1 to keep their outside hopes alive. Mohammed Ibbrar, Jean Ngody and Amjad Mirza netting. At the bottom ten man Ludgershall moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Aylesbury Raiders; Lee Petitt and Harry Andrews scoring m. Rivets Sports beat Tetsworth Reserves 1-0, Tetty are now in the bottom two.