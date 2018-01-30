Exciting Williams plots a bright future as he sets out his vision for the Ducks

Taking the manager’s job at Aylesbury United was a no-brainer for Ben Williams who was left wanting more after a short but successful stint as caretaker boss.

Williams was placed in temporary charge following the dismissal of Glyn Creaser and his appointment coincided with an upsurge in results, including four wins in six games.

That run put him in the frame for the job on a permanent basis and, earlier this month, his appointment was confirmed by United chairman Graham Read.

“Firstly may I take this opportunity to thank Graham and the board of directors for giving me this opportunity and also Glyn Creaser for making me his assistant at the start of last season,” Williams told the club website last week. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as his assistant and we remain friends and in regular contact.

“I am delighted that Michael Hogg remains as my assistant manager the work he does behind the scenes and on match day are invaluable. I am also pleased to welcome Paul Batchelor as first team coach,

“Paul is someone I have known for many years as both a friend and colleague, he is a great coach and is very passionate about improving our fortunes.

Williams’ time as caretaker was something of a struggle initially as five straight defeats – admittedly against some of the division’s best teams –left them second-bottom and above only Arlesey in the Southern League East Division, but the turn of the year coincided with a dramatic improvement.

“My time as caretaker was very challenging,” he admitted. “Losing key players due to the uncertainty and also playing most of the top six, I definitely learned a lot about myself during this time and the players that stayed loyal.

“We tried to keep it simple and in my opinion each game bar Bedford at home we have improved, finally picking up 13 points out of 18 since our first win against Ashford. As a group we have set ourselves a challenge for the rest of the season, each week I produce our own mini league, which we are intent on climbing.”

The Ducks moved further up the table last Tuesday when they were 1-0 winners over Ashford courtesy of Horatio Hirst’s first goal for the club.

Williams continued: “We have managed to bring in a few players to strengthen the team and at the moment we are happy with the squad we have.

“At this stage it is very difficult to attract certain players that will improve the team, so as well as trying to push on this season we are already identifying targets and planning ahead for next season.

“I am very passionate about youth development and am keen to introduce youngters who show they have not only the talent but also work-rate, desire and discipline needed for this level of football.

“I’m sure there will still be a few bumps in the road during the rest of the season but that has to be expected due to the level we play at.

“To finish I would like to assure everyone that as a management team we will continue to work our hardest to help the club/team move forward, I am very excited by the challenge that lies ahead.”

On Saturday, the Ducks were beaten 1-0 by Uxbridge and lost goalkeeper Jack Sillitoe to injury.