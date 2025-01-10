And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Bolton close in on Randall
Bolton Wanderers are poised to sign Joel Randall from Peterborough United, according to Football League World. The Trotters are close to sealing the signing of one of their sought after targets. A £1.5m offer was apparently rejected by the Posh in the summer, and Bolton have opted to reignite their interest in Randall. Photo: Getty Images
2. League One sides want Clucas
Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City are all said to be eyeing up a January move for former Hull City and Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas (Football Insider). The 34-year-old has 66 Premier League appearances on his CV from his time with the Tigers and Swans, as well as a previous lengthy spell with Stoke City, but is now plying his trade for Oldham Athletic in the National League. Photo: Getty Images
3. Markanday interests Orient
Chesterfield face the challenge of retaining loanee Dilan Markanday, as journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that League One side Leyton Orient are trying to sign him on loan this month. Markanday has scored six goals and provided three additional assists for Chesterfield during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign and has been one of the clubs standout attackers thus far. Photo: Getty Images
4. AFC Wimbledon have Palace player on radar
League Two AFC Wimbledon are plotting a loan move for Crystal Palace striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi, the News Shopper understands. Ola-Adebomi was expected to spend the season with Beveren. However, his loan was curtailed at Crystal Palace’s sister club after a lack of minutes in the Belgian second tier. The Lewisham-born attacker made nine appearances under Marinik Reedijk but failed to find the back of the net. Photo: Getty Images
