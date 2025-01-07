And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. USA international set for Blues?
Birmingham City have been credited with an interest in USA international Lennard Maloney (Birmingham Live). Maloney primarily plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga side FC Heidenheim, but he has also operated in defence this season. The Germany-born player has won two caps for the United States. Photo: Getty Images
2. Bradford win striker race
Bradford City are set to secure the signing of Championship striker Michael Mellon from Burnley. The race for the young forward has been hotting up since the opening of the winter window, with Bradford City joined by League Two rival Chesterfield as well as leaders Walsall. However, according to a report by Football League World, the Bantams have come out on top and are set to bring him to Valley parade. Photo: Getty Images
3. Derby player joins Wycombe
Derby County defender Sonny Bradley has joined Sky Bet League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan. The 33-year-old has made the switch to Adams Park on a deal that will run until the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Getty Images
4. Spurs youngster on the move
Matthew Craig could be loaned to Mansfield Town or Doncaster Rovers, according to a report from Football Insider. A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term with Barnsley on loan. Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.