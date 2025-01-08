And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Plymouth keen on Kyprianou
Plymouth Argyle are interested in a move for Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou, according to a report by Football League World. Kyprianou, 23, has been a key player for Peterborough United since joining them back in 2022. His contract at London Road expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent as things stand. Photo: Getty Images
2. Bradford win striker race
Bradford City have confirmed the loan move of Michael Mellon from Burnley. The forward bagged 15 goals in 27 games for Morecambe last season and was in-demand last summer, with Stockport winning the race for his signature. But his move to Edgeley Park has not worked out and his loan was been cut short. Photo: Getty Images
3. Swindon target Mansfield forward
Swindon Town are reportedly on the verge of signing Tom Nichols on loan from Mansfield Town (The Deck). The 28-year-old is no stranger to League Two football, having made 260 appearances in the competition, scoring 66 goals in the process. However, he has struggled since making the move to the promotion winners. His last appearance was in October. Photo: Getty Images
4. Swansea defender attracts interest
Swansea City centre-back Harry Darling is reportedly a transfer target for Birmingham and Bristol City (Birmingham World). The central defender’s contract is due to expire this June and talks with Swansea are said to have been shelved after a breakdown in negotiations. The 25-year-old has started all 26 Championship matches so far this season, helping keep the Swans within arm’s distance of the play-off battle. Photo: Getty Images
