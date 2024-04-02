Easter Football bonanza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting on Good Friday, the Thomas Field Shield was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, it’s now rescheduled for Friday 10th May.

Saturday saw the Sheffield Jackman Cup Semi Finals. Oving blew Haddenham Utd away 7-0, Josh Dance with four goals, including a second half hat-trick. The other tie saw foes Thame B and Potten End draw 4-4, James Bonwick’s hat-trick was not enough as Potten End won 5-3 on penalties after extra time. The Final is Monday 15th April.

In the Premier Division AWFC secured an impressive third place in their debut season in the top tier. A 3-1 win over Elmhurst, sees them leapfrog their rivals pushing them down to finish 4th. Luke Norris, Ricardo Gomes and Luke Roberts.

Stewkley FC - Oving Cup Winners

In Division One Stoke Mandeville Reserves have turned a promotion push into a title race as they went second after a 4-1 over Aylesbury Royals. Jake Sheldrake. Ryan McMahon and Charlie Skiller scoring.

In Division Two Thame C beat Wendover Reserves 1-0 away, an 85th minute winner from Ricky Blake, that seals them 4th place, pushing Steeple and Ludgershall down to 5th in their debut season. Aylesbury FC and Aylesbury Hearts met in what could have been a title decider, however Aylesbury FC completed the double over their rivals, the only league games Hearts have lost all season, and the first since the end of September. Charlie Abrahams and James Green turning the game around after Luis Silva opened the scoring.

In the ADL Senior Cup Aylesbury Vale made it two wins from two to almost guarantee a semi final slot with a 2-1 over AWFC Reserves. Ryan Sunderland with his first goal and Amir Jafri scoring.

In the Junior Cup Group A, Steeple and Ludgershall beat Oving Reserves 2-1, Will Alberti and Dylan Taylor make it 2-0 before Lewis White got a goal back.

In Group C Rivets Sports and Aylesbury Vale TT Res look to fight it out for top spot. Rivets have two wins from two after a 6-1 win over Wingrave Development. Six different scorers via Frank Blacher, Mark Schmull, Taran Ashall. Marc Sunderland, Brian Green and Kozzy Sangoya. Callum Allwood netting a consolation. AV TT Reserves though thrashed Tring Athletic Zebras 7-1, Mahdi Habib with a hat-trick in the first 20 minutes.

The weekend then ended on Easter Monday with the oldest Cup competition in the world, the Oving Village Cup. Some 450 people came to watch Wingrave Vs Stewkley at Oving, an impressive number once more.

Wingrave were hoping to retain the trophy after the 2023 win but were outdone by a fitter, younger and keener Stewkley side. In a tame first half of little chances the sides were 0-0. The second half and some fisticuffs after a strong challenge on the Wingrave keeper and the game to life with a smart finish off the bar putting Stewkley ahead. Wingrave tried to equalise but were punished in the final minutes with a deft finish 1v1 with the keeper to make it 0-2, and Stewkley's name on the trophy. Jordan Sharff and Kai Bailey with their goals