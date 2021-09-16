Early frontrunners setting the pace in Aylesbury & District football league

.

After the second weekend of the new Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District League we have a few front runners in our three Divisions as sides look for some early form, writes Marc Thoday.

In the Premier Division the hot favourites Hale Leys dispensed with a side that may be challenging for trophies, Aylesbury Vikings. A 4-1 win may surprise a few but a Grant Karwackinski brace, Nathan Graham and Alex Woodfine goals were the difference.

Tetsworth started well last year but fell away so a 4-1 opening win over Ayletico, who finished with ten men due to an injury gives them hope. Ryan Binnee scored a hat-trick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Missenden had to settle for a point in the South Bucks Derby as they drew 3-3 with Prestwood, James Heiron (2) and Mitch Cox goals as Prestwood grabbed a last minute equaliser. Wendover are also off the mark as they beat a new look Long Marston 0-3, scorers unknown.

In Division One AWFC are on the up and they romped to an 8-1 away humbling of Haddenham Utd with a clear gulf in class. Lewis Hampton with a hat-trick of goals and assists, James Stevens also with a treble. Wingrave also scored big with a 7-2 away win at Rivets Sports.

AVD Sports bounced back from last weekend’s shock loss with a resounding annihilation of Aylesbury Raiders 7-2.

Dan O’Sullivan (3) Ricky Gwilliam (2) Kedge Jeffrey and Jack Madran netting. Raiders sit bottom after two tough games. Stoke Mandeville were on the reverse of a 6-1 score after their win last week, FC Bierton showing their title ambitions as Ian Pearce hit a hat-trick.

FC Aristocrat are holding their own as they eased to a 0-3 win at Wendover Reserves, Carl Gunning, Max Smith and Connor Flowers all netting.

In Division Two Ludgershall Reserves are carrying their fine 2021 form as they top the division after a 4-1 win over Stoke Mandeville Reserves, Danny Salim (3) and veteran player manager Rob Evans scoring.

Aylesbury Vale are also a surprise package with some new signings in a battling win over newbies Aylesbury Vikings Reserves 5-3.

Prestwood Reserves are the favourites on paper, earning a second win 5-1 over Aylesbury Hornets, Ryan Coker with a hat-trick.

New boys St Leonard’s also have two wins; a 30th minute goal Harry Bullifent sealed a 1-0 win over AFC Berryfields.

Rivets Reserves beat Thame B 3-1 thanks to a Tom Joiner hat-trick. St John’s bounced back from last week’s battering as they beat Neighbours Stone Utd 5-3, thanks to Aaron Ness (2) and a Cam Roll hat-trick.