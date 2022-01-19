Dynamos youth round-up - U14s into semi-finals and first ever game for U7s

Aylesebury Vale Dynamos Under 7s played their first ever games at the weekend

The biggest result this weekend was our U14's Dynamos team, managed by Woody, made it to the Berks & Bucks FA Youth U14's Cup Semi Final with a win, on penalties, against Bracknell Town. In a highly entertaining match, half time it was 0-0. Dynamos took the lead early in the second half when Finley Reeves managed to find the net after collecting a pass from Harry Norman. Bracknell then scored twice to give them the advantage.

Some fantastic wing play from Teddy Cawston forced a corner with 5 minutes left. Josh Woodstock curled the ball into the box and Harry Norman was on hand to smash it home.

The penalty shoot out saw the Dynamos keeper, Bobby Swain, make an incredible 4 saves during the spot kicks leaving Charlie Whitlock and Josh Woodstock to score penalties and move into the Semi Finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 4th round of the U13's Berks & Bucks Cup, the U13's Dynamos team lost out 4-2 to Slough Town in another entertaining encounter. Paul Driscoll's team matched their higher placed opponents for much of the match and went down to 10 players for over half of it due to an injury and no subs to bring on, making this a much harder match for them.

In a weekend of many cup competitions, the U18's just lost out 4-3 to Chalfont St Peter in the Memorial Cup.

In another tight match the U16's team also exited the cup at the 4th round losing out to Risborough Rangers, 3-2, at Bedgrove Park. Goals from Kai Borrett and Ben Ballantyne, not enough to get through.

In the U15's Challenge Cup, the U15's Colts team were soundly beaten 4-0 by a resolute Totteridge FC team.

In the weekend's League fixture is was a mixed bag of results for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. The U17's came unstuck, losing out 6-1 to Berkhamsted Raiders.

In a surprise result, top of the table U15's Youth were undone 7-0 at the hands of mid-table FC Cippenham. Manager Piyush Naik said it was a bad day (on the pitch) and they go again next week.

The U14's Youth team gained a point in a 4-4 draw away at Holmer Green, leaving them in mid-table. However, the U14's Colts won a close match with Haddenham Youth, winning 3-2 at The Greenfleets Stadium.

U13's Athletic continue to set the pace in Division 1 with another victory. This time dispatching Ruislip Rangers 4-0 away from home. Can they go the whole season undefeated?

In Division 3 U13's Youth also got a well deserved win, defeating Ickenham 6-3 away from home.

Making a clean sweep in the U13's league games, the U13's Colts are now top of the table after a hugely impressive 13-2 win in Widmer End.

The U12's Youth team had a covid hit team but still managed to scrape a squad together, however, they only managed a 2-2 draw with Chalfont Saints, conceding in the last minute.

Our U12's Athletic team continued their good form with a 7-1 win against Naphill.

The U11's Dynamos lost 6-1 away at Haddenham as their topsy turvy season continues but the U11's Youth team managed a great 2-0 win away at a decent Penn Rangers team. Manager, Stefan Ziolkowski is very pleased with the progress the team are making this season.

Finally, a foggy start to Sunday morning did not stop so many proud parents watch the Aylesbury Vale Dynamos U7’s play their first ever games for the club. The match was on the new 4G pitch at John Collet school against a strong Wendover team who had already played 8 games this season. The Dynamos ended up winning 1, drawing 1 and losing 2 games.

Spectators saw some good passing, some wonderful goal-keeping and some memorable goals by both teams.

Manager Jonny Burgess commented “Considering we had a few children feeling unwell on the day, myself and the coaches were so proud of the attitude and effort put in today by all of the kids. We are very excited for the rest of the season and seeing what this great bunch of kids achieve”.