Dynamos swapping entry fee for item of clothing at Saturday's game with Risborough Rangers

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos are offering free entry to their game with title hopefuls Risborough Rangers on Saturday - in exchange for an item of clothing.

Supporters are asked to donate to the Ukraine Clothing Collection or a piece of sportswear for Kit-Aid Africa.

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Greenfleets Stadium, with standard match-day fees for spectators without a donation.

Chris Juraszek's Under 18s in their tops supporting Ukraine at their game against Kings Langley

Following their 1-1 draw with Leighton Town at the BEP Stadium on Saturday, Rangers are second in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, three points behind New Salamis but still with two games in hand.

Leighton went ahead just before the hour mark, but Risborough equalised through Asher Yearwood ten minutes later, heading in a cross from Evans Lamboh.

“It was two points dropped - on the balance of the game,” said manager Mark Eaton in a club interview afterwards.

“We have got to win our games at home.

Dynamos Under 18s in their tops showing support for Ukraine

“We have got to make things happen and we haven’t asked enough questions. Probably our decision making was a little bit off. I don’t think we got a grip of the game as I would want.

“We played a bit safe. I said to the players express yourself and be brave, but I think we were a little bit timid in our approach.

“But we have shown character again, come from behind and we haven’t lost the game.”

Last Tuesday evening Risborough had added three points to their promotion challenge with an excllent 2-0 win at Harpenden Town, thanks to a Sean Coles brace.

Asher Yearwood was Risborough Rangers' scorer in their 1-1 draw with Leighton Town (Picture by Paul Borzone)

Dynamos, in 14th, were without a game at the weekend but were due to host Tring Athletic - two places below- in the league last night (Tuesday) with Risborough hosting Long Credon in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy.

Attention was on Dynamos’ Development team who have had the most incredible season so far and find themselves battling for the title.

Away to a strong Beaconsfield Town Reserves team, who were one of the main challengers for the league title, Dynamos were 1-0 down at half time.

But they played much better in the second half with goals from Roy Byron and Prince Nimoh sealing the victory.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Development celebrate scoring in their win over Beaconsfield Town Reserves PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

The club’s Under 18s travelled to the league leaders and champions elect in the Southern Counties Floodlit League, Kings Langley. Having only lost one match all season, this was going to be a tough but the youngsters managed to win 2-1, a huge achievement.

Juse Guest-Brainch battles for the ball for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Development against Beaconsfield Town Reserves

Joe Chott advances down the wing for Dynamos Development in their win over Beaconsfield Town Reserves