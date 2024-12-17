​Dynamos still without a game while United draw

Sonny French netted United's goal. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ long wait for a game continued last weekend as their home match with Cockfosters was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynamos haven’t played a game since November 23 and are still stuck on 13 league games played so far in the SSML Premier Division, fewer than anyone else in the league.

They remain in tenth place, with as many as six games in hand on sides above them. They will be hoping for a return to action this weekend when they are due to host Kempston Rovers, with a trip to Winslow United following on Saturday, December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury United, meanwhile, are now nine points off the play-off places after a 1-1 draw at home to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

It means the Ducks are now without a league win since November 2, though the result ended a run of five straight defeats.

The visitors went in front on eight minutes through Jack Vasey who took the ball down, controlled it well and hit a rising effort past the returning Jack Hopwood for the opener.

But Aylesbury were level on 23 minutes when Sonny French latched on to a long ball that had been misjudged by a defender, cut inside, slipped a challenge and shot across goal to beat Joe Welch into the far corner for 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors then had Benji Crilley shown a straight red for a wild, uncontrolled challenge on Aylesbury winger Will St Clair Burton, just a minute before the break, but United couldn’t take advantage in the second-half.

United now face the top two in consecutive games, with a trip to Real Bedford on Saturday then hosting Berkhamsted on Boxing Day.​