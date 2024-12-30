​Dynamos finally return to action while United win on the road

Jack Wood netted Aylesbury United's opener on Saturday. Stock photo by Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos returned to action for the first time in over a month last weekend as they ran out 3-0 winners at Winslow United.

​Due to numerous postponements, Dynamos hadn’t played a game since November 23 and have several games in hand on all of the sides above them in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Saturday’s win leaves them 11th in the standings having only played 14 games, with their games in hand giving them the potential to still push for a play-off place despite the inevitable backlog of fixtures they’ll now face.

All three goals of Saturday’s win came in the second-half, and also after the hosts had been reduced to ten men on 51 minutes due to a bad foul from Ryan Freshwater.

First, Romeo Ebondo slammed home from Fabian Garcia’s cross on 61 minutes, then two minutes later, sub Harry Peterson, who had not long been on the pitch, curled home the visitors’ second after again being set up by Garcia.

And Garcia was the provider again late on when he put in a fine cross to find Blaaze Lawrence who netted the third.

Dynamos now prepare to go to Wormley Rovers in the league on Saturday before then travelling to Binfield in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

*Aylesbury United got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win at struggling Leverstock Green on Saturday.

The win was United’s first in the league since November 2 and moved them to within seven points of the play-off places, the Ducks having a game in hand on some of those above them.

It took until the 71st minute for Aylesbury to break the deadlock, as a corner was flicked on by Kajetan Halatyn and Jack Wood netted via a deflection.

Soon afterwards it was 2-0 as Liam Batchelor-Morgan got forward and crossed for Halatyn to net his first ever Ducks goal.

Luqman Kassim then rounded things off late on with a low shot into the corner of the net after he’d beaten his man and cut in from the right.

United were due to be in action again on New Year’s Day, after this week’s Herald had gone to press, with a trip to Flackwell Heath.

They then host Northwood on Saturday before going to Kidlington on Wednesday night (8th).