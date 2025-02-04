Ducks secure first win of the year at Rovers
Aylesbury United earned their first win of 2025 with a 2-1 success at Barton Rovers.
Barton took the lead on 22 minutes when a deep cross was turned in at the far post by Nathan Frater.
The hosts then hit the crossbar before United equalised on 37 minutes, Kassim’s effort on goal being blocked but it came out to Sonny French on the edge of the box who drove the ball low off the post and into the bottom corner.
The winner came from the penalty spot on 67 minutes with Luqman Kassim firing low to the keeper’s left.
Barton had Frater sent off soon afterwards and United would go on to seal the points.
United have no game this Saturday.