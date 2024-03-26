​Ducks secure crucial victory

David Lynn fires home the second Ducks goal. Photo: Mike Snell.

​The win lifted the Ducks seven points clear of the relegation zone with seven games still to play, although some of the sides below them have games in hand.

But Dave Tuttle’s men nevertheless will be pleased with their efforts in seeing off a side who are in a good position in terms of challenging for the top five spots.

Dave Pearce went close early on for Aylesbury but wouldn’t be denied in scoring the opener on 24 minutes, as the ball was laid off to him by Brayden Daniel and he lashed it into the net.

Both sides had further openings before the break but it was just after the hour mark that the win was sealed in style, as the ball broke to David Lynn 25 yards out and he fired a terrific first time strike back past the goalkeeper and into the net to secure the points.

Aylesbury headed to second-from-bottom Kidlington on Wednesday night (27th) after this week’s Herald went to press. They then have a Saturday off before hosting bottom-of-the-table Thame United on Easter Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ducks will continue to groundshare at The Meadow next season, having finalised a new agreement with Chesham United.

The club is required by the Southern League and the FA to have an agreement in place by the end of March to enable their participation in both the league and cup competitions next season. As always, the agreement is subject to ratification by the Southern League and the FA.

*Max Cavana has returned to Aylesbury on loan from Wycombe Wanderers.

Cavana was a regular in the team in the first-half of the season, making ten appearances, before an injury at Christmas curtailed his original loan spell which came to an end in January.