Ducks' rivals confirmed as leagues allocated

Aylesbury boss Jack Wells will be looking to build on a positive end to the campaign.

​Whilst them continuing in the same division rather than being moved laterally to another step four league was no surprise, they now also know who will join them after the numerous other promotions, relegations and lateral movements were factored in by the FA’s leagues committee across all levels of the National League System.

All allocations remain subject to FA Council ratification or any appeals, but Aylesbury, who finished 15th last season, can at least start properly planning for who they will be up against.

They will also play two more games in the next campaign with the league having returned to 20 teams – last season ending with 19 following Harlow Town’s withdrawal.

Promoted into the league are Spartan South Midlands Premier Division champions Leighton Town and Stotfold, who won an inter-step play-off and will renew acquaintances with Leighton again next season.

Relegated from step three were Bedford Town, Watford-based Kings Langley and Oxfordshire side North Leigh.

There has been a lateral movement too, with Buckinghamshire side Marlow moved across from the Isthmian League.

The full list of clubs in the SPL Division One Central next year is:

AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Cirencester Town, Hadley, Hertford Town, Kempston Rovers, Kidlington, Kings Langley, Leighton Town, Marlow, North Leigh, Stotfold, Thame United, Waltham Abbey, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.

Meanwhile, Aylesbury United have announced that Roger Simmons and Bob Moody have been appointed to the board of directors at the club’s recent AGM.

Both bring significant business experience to support the club’s preparations for a return to Aylesbury, as well as life-long support and love for the club.

