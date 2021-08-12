Ducks, Rangers and Tring fans still on FA Cup trail

Celebrations for Aylesbury United’s FA Cup scorers Jamie Jellis and Harry Jones Pictures by Mike Snell

It was a successful weekend for three local teams booking their places in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

In their extra preliminary round match Aylesbury United won 2-0 against Hellenic League side Fairford Town on Saturday, as Ducks welcomed fans to The Meadow for the first competitive match since the FA Trophy defeat against Margate back in November.

Having fashioned a number of openings, Jamie Jellis finally gave United the lead towards the end of the first half when Lee Stobbs’ cross fell to him to volley home from close range.

It then took most of the second half before the game was finally made safe when Harry Jones capitalised on a mistake from the visitors to run through and slot home.

It sets up a preliminary round tie on August 21 at home to Brislington or Brimscombe & Thrupp, who drew 3-3 at the weekend forcing a midweek replay.

In the meantime, Ducks kick-off their Pitching In Southern League Division One Central campaign on Saturday, when Didcot Town are the visitors to the Meadow.

Risborough Rangers triumphed 1-0 over Gloucestershire side Lydney Town in their FA Cup game, with their winner coming from Sean Coles in the 77th minute, following a long throw into the box from the Rangers’ right.

The ball was flicked on by Marcus Wylie and despite the attentions of two markers Coles produced a superb bicycle kick to send the ball rocketing into the net via the underside of the bar.

Rangers had played for nearly 70 minutes with ten men, following the sending off of midfielder Alex Kedzierski, with the game only really coming to life in the final 15 minutes.

It earns Risborough another home tie at the BEP Stadium in a fortnight against Ascot United, who beat Holyport 3-0 on Friday evening.

Continuing their good start to the season, Tring Athletic’s new team with a sprinkling of young players also safely went through in their FA Cup tie, winning 3-0 at home to Keynsham Town.

Kieron Turner whipped over a magnificent cross where Ollie Butler lost his marker and headed wide of the keeper for the first.

Chris Blunden slotted a penalty for 2-0 after a push from behind then, with a terrific finish, midfielder Tommy Twelves made it three after a fine game.

In the next round on August 21 Athletic will now travel to Hellenic League Premier Division side Bishops Cleeve who beat Clevedon Town 6-1.

But for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos who welcomed Gloucester club Longlevens, their FA Cup run is over for another year, going out 1-0 in a drab affair at Haywood Way.

With a number of Dynamos players still unavailable, the decisive goal came on the hour mark when a ball down the line found Levens’ Joe Haswell on the right edge of the box. He stepped to the right and smashed a ball into the top left corner past Dynamos’ keeper Dan McAteer for what was to be the winner.

In the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division opening night of the league season, Risborough Rangers drew 1-1 at Leighton Town last Tuesday (August 3), with Aylesbury Vale Dynamos coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Holmer Green and Tring Athletic also drawing 1-1 with much-fancied Oxhey Jets.

Rangers were disappointed not to have come away with all the points but were pleased with a great performance against good opponents in the club’s first ever game at Step 5. The draw stretches Rangers’ run to 33 league games without a defeat.

This weekend in the league Dynamos host Leverstock Green, Risborough welcome Broadfields United and Tring Athletic are at home to Dunstable Town.

