​Ducks put five past Rovers in crucial win

Hayden Beadle (right) celebrates his goal against Kempston. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Defeat would have moved Rovers to within three points of the Ducks, but the win put Aylesbury seven points clear of the relegation zone with four games left for them to play.

Dave Pearce got the opener in Saturday’s win, before four goals in the last 18 minutes rounded things off, with Hayden Beadle’s long range strike followed by Tom Cove scoring at the second attempt to make it 3-0.

Brayden Daniel added a fourth, before Ken Feyi’s last minute penalty secured the points.