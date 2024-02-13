​Ducks on hunt for key points at Cirencester

Aylesbury will be keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday. Photo: Mike Snell.

The Ducks were out of action last weekend as their game at fellow strugglers Kidlington fell victim to the widespread wet weather and was postponed, its new date now confirmed as Wednesday, March 27.

With only three matches played in Division One Central of the SPL last weekend, the Ducks were just a point outside the relegation zone going into the midweek games, although with teams below them playing in midweek they could be in the bottom two by the time the trip to Cirencester comes around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the pressure remains on interim boss Dave Tuttle, confirmed in the role until the end of the season, as he tries to steer the club clear of danger following the departure of Jack Wells last month.

One other postponed game that has a new date is the game at Biggleswade FC, which will now take place on Wednesday, March 6 at The Eyrie, home of Bedford Town, where Biggleswade play their home matches.

*A total of six games fell victim to the wet weather in the Pitching In Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

Of those games that did take place, Ware are back in the play-off places after Alex Warman’s goal on the quarter-hour mark saw them beat Waltham Abbey. It was also a game of three red cards - one for the home side and two for the visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cirencester Town and AFC Dunstable remain in touch with the leading pack as they played out a 2-2 draw. Felix Miles wasted little time in giving the hosts the lead but Kyle Brooks was able to level things up before the quarter-hour mark. The second period saw Reegan Messenger deliver a second goal for Cirencester only for Arnold Matshazi to restore parity late on.

The day’s other game saw Hertford Town run out 3-1 victors over bottom of the table Kempston Rovers. Ben Herd opened the scoring on 34 minutes and soon afterwards Ryan Palomeque Bernal doubled their advantage.

The visitors refused to let their heads drop and they were rewarded when Arel Amu pulled one back just before the break, however, Sudayisi Sendege sealed the win late on.