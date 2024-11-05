Ducks maintain winning feeling with third in a row

Ben Stallard celebrates his goal at North Leigh. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury United made it three wins on the trot as they saw off bottom-of-the-table North Leigh 3-0 on Saturday to remain second in the SPL Division One Central standings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They remain three points behind leaders Real Bedford who also have a game in hand, but David Tuttle’s men continue to look good value for their fine start to the season, with the best defensive record in the division as things stand having only conceded six goals in their 13 games.

Saturday saw them take the lead on 20 minutes when Jack Wood headed home from six yards out following a looping ball in from Tom Cove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead was then doubled ten minutes later, Ben Stallard with a terrific looping volley from outside the penalty area.

The third came late on when Adrijus Lapacinskas chased a ball down the right and crossed low for fellow sub Ben Peters to sweep the ball home from close range and round off the win.

Aylesbury now prepare for a trip to Leighton Town on Saturday, before then hosting Barton Rovers next Wednesday night.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at struggling Crawley Green on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results means Dynamos are 11th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division standings, this being their first league defeat in three games.

After Crawley Green had opened the scoring just six minutes in, Dynamos levelled things up on 36 minutes when Alfie Anderson smashed the ball home from a Blaaze Lawrence cross.

But the home side were back in front just three minutes later when they netted from the penalty spot.

Crawley Green then went 3-1 up on 81 minutes, before Romeo Ebondo received a straight red card for Dynamos three minutes later.

Anderson struck again in stoppage time but it would prove too little, too late.

Dynamos were due to host Baldock Town on Tuesday in the County Cup before a weekend free of action.