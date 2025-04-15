Ducks let in six but Dynamos seal win
Songona-Mory Kone and an own goal registered for the Ducks but the hosts ran clear late on to leave United 14th in the SPL Division One Central but well clear of any relegation danger. This weekend Aylesbury host Hadley on Saturday before going to Berkhamsted on Easter Monday.
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners at Potton United on Saturday, Bakary Daffeh netting both goals for Dynamos.
Dynamos were due to go to Wormley Rovers on Tuesday night (15th) and can still achieve a top ten finish in the SSML Premier if results go their way in the closing games.
They’ll round their season off with the visit of Shefford Town & Campton on Thursday night (17th) and then Winslow United on Saturday, before the Gladwish Challenge Trophy final at Biggleswade United against Tring Athletic on April 26.