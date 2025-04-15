​Ducks let in six but Dynamos seal win

By Sports Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 10:37 BST
Charley Tuttle in action for Aylesbury at Ware. Photo: Mike Snell.Charley Tuttle in action for Aylesbury at Ware. Photo: Mike Snell.
Charley Tuttle in action for Aylesbury at Ware. Photo: Mike Snell.
​Aylesbury United conceded five second-half goals as they were beaten 6-2 at Ware on Saturday.

​Songona-Mory Kone and an own goal registered for the Ducks but the hosts ran clear late on to leave United 14th in the SPL Division One Central but well clear of any relegation danger. This weekend Aylesbury host Hadley on Saturday before going to Berkhamsted on Easter Monday.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners at Potton United on Saturday, Bakary Daffeh netting both goals for Dynamos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dynamos were due to go to Wormley Rovers on Tuesday night (15th) and can still achieve a top ten finish in the SSML Premier if results go their way in the closing games.

They’ll round their season off with the visit of Shefford Town & Campton on Thursday night (17th) and then Winslow United on Saturday, before the Gladwish Challenge Trophy final at Biggleswade United against Tring Athletic on April 26.

Related topics:DynamosAylesburyBerkhamstedAylesbury Vale
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice