​Ducks fall to defeat at Enfield FC

Enfield's keeper clears an Aylesbury attack. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Aylesbury United fell to their third defeat in four games as hosts Enfield FC prevailed 3-2 on Saturday.

​The result sees United still in the top four of the SPL Division One Central, though they are three points behind leaders Hadley who have a game in hand, whilst the teams in second and third, Flackwell Heath and Real Bedford, have played two games fewer.

Saturday’s game saw an early injury to United keeper Jack Hopwood cause a ten minute delay, although he was eventually able to continue.

But the visitors then went in front when a cross found Callum Taylor at the back post and he was able to head home.

Luqman Kassim then went through one-on-one but saw his shot saved by Enfield’s goalkeeper, before the hosts then got a second goal when Kieran Southgate’s fine strike from close to the half way line found the net as Hopwood could only get a hand to the shot.

Will St Clair-Burton curled a shot just wide for Aylesbury as they tried to find a way back into the game, but a third Enfield goal then followed as a corner brought about a scramble in the box and Matt Hurley was on hand to get the final touch.

The second-half began well for the Ducks and almost straight from kick-off they pulled a goal back when Kassim lobbed the goalkeeper from out wide to make it 3-1.

Jack Wood and Kassim then both saw chances go just wide of the target, before Kassim struck again to make it 3-2 as his shot from distance went straight through the keeper.

Liam Batchelor-Morgan was then heavily involved, first clearing a shot off the line to prevent Enfield going 4-2 in front and then seeing a shot at the other end deflected into the keeper’s hands.

And despite openings for both sides before the end, no further goals came as Enfield held out for three points.

This weekend, Aylesbury will host Biggleswade FC, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by York City last weekend.

*Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were out of action last weekend, but were due to play Newport Pagnell in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday, after the Advertiser went to press.

On Saturday, Dynamos then host Baldock Town in the league, before the very same fixture takes place three days later in the SSML Premier Division Cup.