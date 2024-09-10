​Ducks exit the FA Trophy on penalties

Dave Tuttle's men were beaten in the Trophy.

​Aylesbury United’s cup form deserted them again at the weekend as they were knocked out of the FA Trophy at Wroxham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Despite being top of the SPL Division One Central and so far unbeaten in the league, the Ducks fell at the first hurdle in the FA Cup at Thame and fell to a similar fate at Wroxham, although it needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the winners in Norfolk.

The game saw few clear chances for each side, Jack Wood among those to go close for Aylesbury with a header over the top from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Stallard and Kamil Zielinski then missed penalties in the shootout, and although Jack Hopwood saved one of Wroxham’s efforts, the hosts won 4-3 on spot kicks to progress.

Attention now turns back to the league for Aylesbury United as they host Hertford Town on Saturday, their opponents without a win so far having drawn two and lost three of their five games in the league.