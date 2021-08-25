Ducks celebrate biggest win for nearly 20 years to progress in FA Cup

An impressive 8-0 win secured Aylesbury United’s place in the First Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

After drawing at the weekend, Risborough Rangers replayed their tie last night (Tuesday) and bowed out of the competition 3-2, despite goals for Bertie Squires-Adams and Sam Pekun.

Ducks’ sensational victory over Brimscombe & Thrupp sees them drawn at home – probably on Saturday, September 4 – to Willand Rovers who beat Millbrook AFC 2-1 on Tuesday evening after a 3-3 draw at the weekend.

In their preliminary round game, strikes from Ty Deacon, Max Hercules, Jamie Jellis (2), Ezra Anthonio-Forde, Sonny French and two own-goals gave Aylesbury United their biggest win since January 2002, when they beat Whyteleafe by the same scoreline.

Fittingly Hercules’ father Cliff was in charge for that previous 8-0 league win.

It’s been a great week for Ducks who also beat Kidlington 5-2 in their Pitching In Southern League Division One Central game on Wednesday.

Deacon became the first Ducks’ hat-trick scorer since Zack Reynolds in August 2014, opening after just 15 seconds.

It was 3-2 at half-time, but when the hosts’ goalkeeper was sent off, Ducks took advantage and Hercules and French completed the scoring.

On Saturday Ducks are in league action again at home to Barton Rovers and visit Thame United on Monday.

In their FA Cup game, Risborough Rangers drew 1-1 with fellow Step 5 club Ascot United at the BEP Stadium.

Rangers will be the happier at earning a replay, having played 85 minutes with only ten men after the dismissal of midfielder Davis Haule for what appeared to be kicking out after being brought down.

Ascot took the lead after 57 minutes from a penalty awarded for handball but just three minutes later Brian Haule headed in from an Adam Morris corner.

This Saturday, Rangers make the trip to London Colney in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Then, on Tuesday, Risborough host Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ in a tasty local league derby, kick off 7.45pm.

It follows Dynamos’ first win of the season at the weekend, a 4-1 result over Crawley Green, who are still looking for their first league points.

With several changes due to injuries and unavailabilities, new signing Montel Brown was straight into the AVD starting eleven and made his mark by scoring twice.

Dynamos’ other goals came from Callum Shortt and Chris Shennan.

Archie Clarke also stepped up from the Development team, who lost their second match 2-1 away at Flackwell Heath on Friday night.

On Saturday, Dynamos’ first team are away at Harpenden Town before Tuesday’s short trip to Risborough.

For Tring Athletic the FA Cup dream is over for another year as they went out 2-0 at Hellenic Premier Division side Bishops Cleeve near Cheltenham.

It was a disappointing trip for Athletic, with an unfortunate own goal and key decisions not going their way, but still plenty of shots on target.

Tring will host Holmer Green at Cow Lane on Tuesday evening (31st) in a Spartan South Midlands Premier Division game.

