​Ducks beaten by the Waders as Rocko leaves

Rocko Tamplin has left Aylesbury to join AFC Dunstable. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Having beaten league leaders Bedford Town the week before, optimism was high for the Ducks but, up against another side battling for the top spots, they came undone despite initially taking the lead.

After a goalless first-half, Aylesbury went in front as David Lynn got his head to a ball from a corner played in from the right on 48 minutes.

But the visitors levelled on 59 when Rhys Hoenes produced a mesmerising run and shot that beat the keeper low to his right.

An incident on 63 minutes then saw Aylesbury scorer Lynn sent off for foul play. This gave the Waders an even bigger advantage which Liam Brooks took on 68 as the whole forward line were involved in the final position Brooks found himself in to score with ease.

Biggleswade were not finished yet as Rohdell Gordon weighed in with another two minutes later from a speculative shot from the edge of the box to round off the win.

It means Aylesbury are just a point outside the play-off places ahead of what is a crucial game at Kidlington this weekend.

Their opponents are one place and one point behind the Ducks but have three games in hand, meaning a win for Aylesbury will be a key boost to survival hopes.

*Winger Rocko Tamplin, meanwhile, has left Aylesbury to sign for AFC Dunstable.

However, striker Rory Spence has been added to the squad, having previously been with Corinthian Casuals.

Spence’s signing follows the registration of midfielder Liridon Daka and forwards Kamil Zielinski and Ikpemwinoghena Yakubu since Tuttle’s arrival, which in turn followed Jack Wells’ exit as boss last month.

*On Tuesday 27th February, 21st Century Ducks (Aylesbury United Supporters' Trust), will be hosting a quiz night where proceeds raised will go to the club’s charity partner this season, Youth Concern.