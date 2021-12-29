Ducks and Dynamos taking on high-flyers

Jordan Jenkins celebrates scoring for Aylesbury United to draw with leaders Bedford Town earlier this month and Ducks will be hoping to make it a happy new year when they play Berkhamsted on Saturday Picture by Mike Snell

Aylesbury United will be looking forward to their New Year’s Day game at high-flying Berkhamsted on Saturday following the postponement of Monday’s festive fixture.

Supporters were left disappointed when their home match with Thame United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Meadow.

The tenth-placed Ducks now take on Berko, who are second in the table behind leaders Bedford Town in the Southern League Division One Central.

Their hosts will also be keen to get back into action after the heavy rain also caused their game at Welwyn Garden City on Monday to be postponed.

And the Comrades are now just three points off top spot, with two games in hand after the Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by their groundshare rivals Biggleswade FC in their post-Christmas game.

In a busy week, Ben Williams’ side will then host Welwyn Garden City – who are just one place and one point above them – on Wednesday (January 5) and next Saturday (January 8) it is 14th-placed Waltham Abbey’s turn to visit The Meadow.

Risborough Rangers are hoping to add to their incredible record of 50 games unbeaten over four seasons when they visit 17th-placed Holmer Green tomorrow Thursday (December 30).

The Spartan South Midlands Premier Division leaders then have two games at the BEP Stadium, hosting Tring Athletic, sitting 18th, on Monday (January 3) and the big top-of-the-table clash with fellow promotion chasers Leighton Town on Saturday, January 8.

With two games against sides in the lower half of the table this week, manager Mark Eaton is taking nothing for granted and said his side prepare for every game exactly the same.

And looking ahead to Leighton’s visit, he said: “It’s one of the biggest games we’ve hosted as a club, as they have a big following – and of course their manager Paul Bonham was here before.

“It’ll be a tough game but we’ll prepare as we always do.”

Rangers are currently four points ahead of Leighton with four games in hand.

In the same division, ninth-placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were due to host Ardley United, in 16th, yesterday (Tuesday) but this was postponed due to covid cases in the Ardley squad.

Having won their last five league games, Dynamos fans will look forward to continuing that great form when they take on Leighton Town at Haywood Way on Monday (January 3).