Duck walk to Dunstable raises more than £2,000 for club's charity partner

The intrepid walkers setting off from Buckingham Road at 7.30am

More than £2,000 has been raised by Aylesbury United supporters for the club’s charity partner, the Cancer Care & Haematology Fund, following a sponsored walk to an away game.

A group of 10 hardy Ducks fans braved the inclement weather on Saturday morning (30 October), setting off at 7.45am from the club’s former Buckingham Road stadium in Aylesbury to walk 25 kilometres to Creasey Park in Dunstable – the home ground of the Ducks’ opponents on Saturday afternoon AFC Dunstable.

They reached Dunstable in sunnier conditions in just over five hours, rewarded by their hosts with a hot meal and drinks. The walkers’ were then treated to a fabulous performance from the team, who beat second-placed AFC Dunstable 2-1 with two goals from midfielder Max Hercules.

Ducks' walkers at Dunstable's Creasey Park ground

In addition to raising money for the CCHF, which supports the work of the Cancer Care and Haematology Unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, the walk also aimed to draw attention to the fact it is 15 years since the club played its home games in Aylesbury and the continued efforts to #BringTheDucksHome.

Andy Martin, director at Aylesbury United, and chair of supporters' trust 21st Century Ducks, said: “The generosity of Ducks fans is truly astonishing, and we’re over the moon to be able to raise so much for such a worthy local cause. The amount raised shows that even though the first team has played outside the town for 15 years, we’re a club that remains at the heart of the community.”

Richard Lloyd, leader of Aylesbury Town Council and one of the walkers, said: "The show of generosity from fans and the support for this walk makes me even more determined to deliver the new facilities that Aylesbury desperately needs, and we will continue working towards a Community Stadium for the town".