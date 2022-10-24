Drama galore in Aylesbury & District League games

Aylesbury and District League round-up

There were some high scoring games, firsts wins and big cup wins across the three divisions and three cup competitions last weekend.

Whilst there were no Cup upsets there were some important results as holders crashed out.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup, potential favourites Aylesbury Vale went out 4-3 at Haddenham Utd in what was Vale's first defeat this season. Jacob Hyde (2) Joshua Kidby and Kuran Kundhi scoring for Utd.

AWFC will see themselves looking for a double as they best St Leonard's 2-0 away, Tom Sheppherd and Tom Elgar with their goals.

In the Oving Cup holders Wendover went down 3-2 to non-ADL side Marsh Gibbon 3-2.

In the ADL Reserve Cup holders Wingrave Development are also out as they went down 4-3 to Aylesbury Vale Reserves. Mohsin Jamal, Jordan Collins and sub Amman Hussain with two.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves are through with an easy 5-0 win over Oving Reserves, Ryan Hamilton and George Sirbu with a pair each, Charlie Skiller the other.

In League action, Toqeer Titans grabbed their first ADL win, 5-0 over Wingrave, a result that moves them out the relegation zone. Mohammed Waqar (2), Akeel Khan and Anees Khan (2) with the goals.

Prestwood have replaced them as they struggle for consistency following a second 8-1 defeat, this time away at second-placed AVD Sports. Jack Maddran with four goals and Ricky Gwilliam a hat-trick.

Elmhurst beat Rivets 2-1 as Jason John and Muhammad Abubakr scored with Marc Sunderland for Rivets.

FC Bierton beat Thame B 2-1 as the victors leap frog their opponents. Great Missenden won again,this time 3-0 over Tring Athletic Zebras.

In Division One Oving went to the top of the table with a 4-0 win over Stoke Mandeville, albeit their rivals already have games in hand. Jack Campbell’s double, Pep Greco and Pat Hurst scoring.

Thame D's tight games continued with a 2-1 win over Kings Sports. In all five Thame games there has yet to be more than three goals in each.

Ludgershall moved themselves away from the bottom with a good 5-2 win over FC Arisocrat. Ludgershall scorers Sina Kurdistani, Dan Bolton, Harry Andrews and a Jordan Gill double.

In Division Two, leaders Thame C made it four wins in a row with a 2-1 win over Ludgershall Reserves, James Keeble and Nick Barrett netting.

Potten End still have a 100 per cent winning league run as they rampaged to a 10-0 win over Rivets Reserves, Brad Phillips and Nick Ward with braces, Ben Lovell, Drew Duggan, Ross Wollams, Ben Carrington. George Biggerdike and Kieren Hopkins also netting.

AWFC Reserves brought Wendover Reserves back down to earth with a 5-1 win, Rhys Cairnie, Darren Woolard, Jez Spreyer, Elliot Johnson and Jordan Richardson netting, Chris Shennan with a consolation.

The final game saw Aylesbury Hornets and Prestwood Reserves battle it out, despite Prestwood hitting the bar twice Hornets looked to seal a deserved point before two goals in the last ten minutes from Noah Johnson and Sam Gibbs grabbed a 2-0 victory.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​