​Dove Holes into semi-finals but Furness Vale lose out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Last Saturday saw a return to action for the league after two weeks of wet weather, the only game postponed being the much-anticipated top of the table clash in the A Division between Hayfield and the 19th Hole.

The quarter-final t i es in the Derbyshire Divisional Cup North were finally played with mixed fortunes for Hope Valley League sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dove Holes made it through to the semi-finals after an emphatic 7-0 defeat of Rowsley 86 from the Central Midlands League. On target for Dove were Aaron Hodgkinson (2), Cory Flint, Tom Forder, Ben Higgins, Connor Golden and Adam Sircar.

Hope Valley League latest.

Furness Vale switched their tie at the last minute to Cromford and Wirksworth, also of the Central Midlands League. In a tight encounter the home side broke the deadlock with a goal on the hour mark. Furness grabbed a leveller with three minutes to go from Ben Lomas but went out 5-3 on penalties.

In the other tie Buxworth went down 5-2 to last year's winners Tintwistle Athletic of the Manchester League.

Premier Division leaders Chapel Town maintained their position but had to fight all the way for a 3-2 win at Baslow. The home side's scorers were Joel Attack and Scott Austin with Chapel's goals coming from a Josh Wood double and a winning goal in added on time from Tyson Elwin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FC Matlock had a good 3-0 win at Calver, courtesy of goals from Harry Moody on 12 minutes, Noah Henshaw (55) and Tom Savage (66) with his 11th of the season.

Tideswell United turned the tables in winning 2-1 at Bamford with goals from Brandon Worwood and Jack Tomlinson. Earlier in the season they had lost by 11 goals in the reverse fixture.

In A Division, Blazing Rag won their first game of the season in emphatic style by 4-0 at Buxworth Reserves. On target for the Rag were Callum Holmes-Kirkham, Luke Stowe, Ryan Byrne and Chris Carrington. They now move up to sixth in the league.

Youlgreave United continued their good form with a 1-0 win at bottom side Hathersage, the all important goal coming from Sam Brough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dove Holes Reserves moved up to second place in the table after a Ryan Bradd double and a goal from Cameron Halford saw them win 3-0 at Chapel Town Reserves